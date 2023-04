Mamukelashvili isn't starting Thursday's game against Portland.

Mamukelashvili has drawn five starts over the Spurs' past 11 games, but he'll operate off the bench with Zach Collins (finger) back in the starting lineup Thursday. Over his past 11 appearances as a reserve, Mamukelashvili has averaged 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.1 minutes per game.