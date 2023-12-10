The Spurs recalled Mamukelashvili from the G League's Austin Spurs on Sunday, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Mamukelashvili hadn't been a regular part of San Antonio's rotation this season, so the third-year center was assigned to the G League over the weekend to pick up some playing time. He was no match for the G League competition, as he amassed 34 points (12-24 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 22 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 35 minutes in Austin's 124-122 win over the Texas Legends. He'll now rejoin the NBA club for practice Sunday, while San Antonio sends another third-year big man in Charles Bassey to Austin to get minutes for the G League club in Sunday's matchup with the Legends.