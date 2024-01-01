Mamukelashvili recorded seven points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes during Sunday's 134-101 loss to the Celtics.

Mamukelashvili hauled in a team-high-tying rebound total while adding four assists and ending three points shy of the double-digit mark in a balanced outing off the bench in the New Year's Eve battle. Mamukelashvili has tallied at least five points and five rebounds in two games this year.