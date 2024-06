The Spurs extended a qualifying offer to Mamukelashvili on Sunday, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

The Spurs will have the opportunity to match opposing offers made to Mamukelashvili during free agency. The 24-year-old appeared in 46 games in 2023-24 and averaged 4.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 9.8 minutes.