Mamukelashvili posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 128-117 loss to the Jazz.

Mamukelashvili recorded his second-highest rebounding tally of the season Wednesday. The second-year big man is averaging 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 22.2 minutes across 13 games since moving to San Antonio.