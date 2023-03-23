Mamukelashvili ended with 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 130-94 loss to the Bucks.

Mamukelashvili had a quiet first half off the bench with just two points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field to go along with two rebounds and an assist. The power forward began to establish his presence in the second half, however, knocking down five of nine field-goal attempts for 10 points while adding five boards and two blocks. His seven rebounds on the night tied Zach Collins for the team lead and he's now grabbed at least five boards in seven straight games.