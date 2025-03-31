Mamukelashvili logged 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 25 minutes during Sunday's 148-106 loss to the Warriors.

The Spurs looked overmatched against the Warriors from start to finish, but Mamukelashvili was one of the few second-unit members who managed to get something going as San Antonio lost by 42 points Sunday. This was Mamukelashvili's first double-double of the season, and he's been making the most of his minutes available in recent weeks. He's averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game across 16 March appearances despite logging just 12.3 minutes per game.