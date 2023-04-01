Mamukelashvili is in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Warriors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Mamukelashvili will replace Zach Collins (foot) in the starting lineup Friday. Mamukelashvili is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.7 minutes across his previous three starts this season.