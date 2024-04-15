Mamukelashvili posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Sunday's 123-95 win over Detroit.

The Spurs deployed a balanced attack with Victor Wembanyama (ankle) sitting out the season finale, and while Mamukelashvili's 18 points led the club, all five San Antonio starters and eight players in total scored in double digits. Mamukelashvili started four straight games to close out the campaign and averaged 12.5 points, 11.8 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.8 threes, and the 2021 second-round pick will compete for a bench role next season.