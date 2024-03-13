Mamukelashvili finished Tuesday's 103-101 loss to Houston with six points (3-3 FG), five rebounds and three assists over 11 minutes.

Mamukelashvili played 11 minutes in the win, the most he has played in the past two weeks. Despite a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, he typically receives limited minutes, resulting in less-than-ideal production. He is a name to watch, should the Spurs opt to move away from their starters at some point. Until then, he can be left safely on waivers.