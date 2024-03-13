Mamukelashvili finished Tuesday's 103-101 loss to Houston with six points (3-3 FG), five rebounds and three assists over 11 minutes.
Mamukelashvili played 11 minutes in the win, the most he has played in the past two weeks. Despite a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, he typically receives limited minutes, resulting in less-than-ideal production. He is a name to watch, should the Spurs opt to move away from their starters at some point. Until then, he can be left safely on waivers.
More News
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Pops for eight points Sunday•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Relevant role sans Wembanyama•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Balanced outing off bench in loss•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Back to NBA after G League outing•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Listed as available•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Likely to suit up Friday•