Mamukelashvili is starting at center against the Pelicans on Tuesday according to Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Zach Collins is being rested for the first leg of the back-to-back set, but we'll likely see him play Wednesday against the Bucks. With Charles Bassey (knee) out for the season, the Spurs are thin up front which means Mamukelashvili could see a heavy workload.