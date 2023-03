Mamukelashvili isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Zach Collins will replace Mamukelashvili in the starting lineup Wednesday. Mamukelashvili is averaging 7.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 17.9 minutes across his previous seven games coming off the bench since arriving in San Antonio.