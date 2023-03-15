Mamukelashvili chipped in seven points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 win over the Magic.

Mamukelashvili played his most minutes since joining the Spurs and continues to provide modest production off the bench. Across five appearances with San Antonio, the second-year big man is averaging 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.6 minutes with 42/46/63 shooting splits.