Mamukelashvili ended with 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 130-94 loss to the Bucks.

With Zach Collins (rest) returning from a one-game respite, Mamukelashvili moved back to the bench but ended up seeing more minutes than the starting center due to the blowout nature of the game. Collins should see the heavier workload of the two in more competitive games, but those contests could be few and far between down the stretch while 19-54 Spurs continue to hold out multiple key players for rest or minor injuries on seemingly an every-game basis. With that in mind, Mamukelashvili may be one of the few Spurs who is reliably locked into a consistent 20-plus-minute role for the remainder of the season, making him someone to consider as a pickup for managers searching for aid in the rebounds, points and three-pointers categories.