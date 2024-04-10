Mamukelashvili closed Tuesday's 102-87 win over the Grizzlies with 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one block in 26 minutes.

Making just his second start of the campaign, Mamukelashvili certainly turned some heads as he pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds. He appeared to mesh well with Victor Wembanyama, and Mamukelashvili could get an extended look in the final three games of the regular season.