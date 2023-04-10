Mamukelashvili finished with 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 138-117 victory over Dallas.

Mamukelashvili moved between the starting lineup and the bench in the last month of the regular season, and there's no question he took advantage of the opportunity. He averaged 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during that span, which increased to 15.0 points and 7.6 boards when featuring as a starter. For the season, the big man averaged 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest across 43 appearances (seven starts) between the Spurs and Bucks.