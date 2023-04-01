Mamukelashvili amassed 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 130-115 loss to the Warriors.

Mamukelashvili was impressive on both ends of the court and recorded his first double-double of the season. That was not enough, however, as the former Seton Hall standout is also going through his most productive stretch of the campaign with double-digit points in six games in a row. He's averaging 14.2 points while shooting 50.7 percent from the floor in that span.