Mamukelashvili amassed eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 18 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 loss to the Bulls.

Mamukelashvili logged 15-plus minutes for the fourth occasion this season, with Saturday's bump in usage attributed to Victor Wembanyama resting. He chipped in respectably and finished with a tolerable minus-6 net rating, but he remains far removed from fantasy radar.