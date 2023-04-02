Mamukelashvili isn't starting Sunday's game against the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Mamukelashvili started Friday's game against the Warriors and posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes. However, he'll retreat to the bench with Zach Collins back in action Sunday.
More News
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Records double-double•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Gets starting nod•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Continues to flourish•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Solid production in return to bench•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Back to bench•
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Returns to starting lineup•