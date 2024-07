The Spurs signed Mamukelashvili to a one-year, $2.2 million contract Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mamukelashvili made 46 appearances for San Antonio in 2023-24 and averaged 4.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 9.8 minutes. Mamukelashvili will likely compete for depth minutes in the frontcourt behind Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins (shoulder).