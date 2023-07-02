Mamukelashvili has re-signed with the Spurs on a one-year, $2 million deal Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Spurs acquired the Georgian big man after the Bucks waived him midway through the season, and he played 19 games last season in San Antonio while averaging 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while also shooting a respectable 34 percent from the three-point line. He should be an option off the bench to pair with Victor Wembanyama.