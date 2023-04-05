Mamukelashvili closed with 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 115-94 loss to the Suns.

Mamukelashvili stepped in for the injured Zach Collins (finger) during Tuesday's loss, which marked his fifth start of the season. After not catching on with Milwaukee, the Seton Hall product figures to be part of the San Antonio rebuild next season. After the Jakob Poeltl trade to Toronto, the Spurs have been thin at the position, and Collins is currently the only player blocking a potential starting role for Mamukelashvili next season.