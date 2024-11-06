Mamukelashvili closed Monday's 113-104 loss to the Clippers with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in five minutes.

Mamukelashvili was productive in his limited run during Monday's loss. The 25-year-old has averaged 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds across 6.0 minutes per game in five regular-season appearances. The big man has also shot an efficient 58.3 percent from the floor, and he could see a slight uptick in minutes with Jeremy Sochan (thumb) out for a significant period of time.