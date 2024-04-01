Mamukelashvili provided 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 loss to the Warriors.
Coach Gregg Popovich can always be counted on for some interesting offensive sets, and it was amusing to see Mamukelashvili play a hybrid four with Victor Wembanyama during certain points in the game. The Spurs would have a height advantage over the entire league if the scheme was used frequently. His appearance is probably just a blip on the radar, however.
