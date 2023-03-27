Mamukelashvili accumulated 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes during Sunday's 137-93 loss to Boston.

Mamukelashvili returned to the bench due to Zach Collins returning to the starting lineup, leading the Spurs' second unit in scoring and rebounds while finishing as one of four players in double figures in scoring Sunday. Mamukelashvili has tallied at least 10 points and five boards five times this season, including in four straight games.