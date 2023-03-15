Mamukelashvili will start Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies.
With Zach Collins (ankle) out Wednesday and Charles Bassey (knee) out for the rest of the season, Mamukelashvili will get the nod at center in his first start of the campaign. He's been a rotation regular over the past five games, averaging 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.6 minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Plays 21 minutes in blowout win•
-
Sandro Mamukelashvili: Headed to San Antonio•
-
Sandro Mamukelashvili: Let go by Milwaukee•
-
Bucks' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Logs 28 points, 11 rebounds•
-
Bucks' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Double-double for Herd•
-
Bucks' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Excels during return•