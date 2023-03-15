Mamukelashvili will start Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies.

With Zach Collins (ankle) out Wednesday and Charles Bassey (knee) out for the rest of the season, Mamukelashvili will get the nod at center in his first start of the campaign. He's been a rotation regular over the past five games, averaging 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.6 minutes.