Mamukelashvili started and produced 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 137-128 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

With starting center Zach Collins (ankle) sitting out the second leg of the back-to-back set and three other rotation regulars also in street clothes due minor injuries or for rest purposes, Mamukelashvili moved up to the top unit and looked as though he would have a big opportunity ahead of him. Though he put up plenty of shots, Mamukelashvili's poor efficiency resulted in a relatively disappointing line for anyone who streamed him. He'll likely move back to the bench against the Grizzlies on Friday when Collins presumably returns to the lineup, but Mamukelashvili should be fairly secure as the No. 2 center on the depth chart after Charles Bassey (kneecap) suffered a season-ending injury earlier this week.