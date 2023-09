Millner signed a two-way contract with the Spurs on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Millner played collegiately at Toledo and spent Summer League with the Spurs. He averaged 16.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game during his final season in college and will rejoin San Antonio on a deal that will allow him to easily move between the G League and NBA club.