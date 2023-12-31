The Spurs recalled Cissoko from the G League's Austin Spurs on Sunday, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Cissoko theoretically brings some physicality with Zach Collins (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics and with Keldon Johnson (back) listed as questionable. However, Cissoko has logged just 23 minutes of NBA action across four appearances this season and is unlikely to be a part of head coach Gregg Popovich's rotation.