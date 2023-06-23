Cissoko was selected with the No. 44 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by San Antonio.

Cissoko averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.3 minutes per game with the G League Ignite last season. He possesses elite athleticism, which is showcased in his defensive versatility and ability to get to the rim with consistency. Though he'll likely have to impress throughout Summer League and training camp in order to crack the rotation to start the 2023-24 campaign, the landing spot in San Antonio is perfect for a developmental player like Cissoko.