Cissoko isn't listed on the active roster for Sunday's Summer League finale against the Raptors for an undisclosed reason, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

It's unclear why Cissoko was left off the active roster for Sunday, but it appears as though his Summer League action is done for this year. Over four appearances in the Las Vegas Summer League, he averaged 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game.