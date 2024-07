Cissoko underwent a minor knee surgery following the 2023-24 campaign but is expected to play for the Spurs during Summer League action, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Cissoko dealt with a lingering knee issue for most of last season, so hopefully the surgery will have him feeling better ahead of 2024-25. The 2023 second-round pick out of France made 12 NBA appearances as a rookie, averaging 3.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game.