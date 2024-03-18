site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Sidy Cissoko: Recalled Sunday
San Antonio recalled Cissoko from the G League's Austin Spurs on Sunday.
Cissoko was available for Sunday's win over Brooklyn but didn't see any action. He hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Dec. 31.
