San Antonio recalled Cissoko from the G League's Austin Spurs on Monday.
San Antonio will likely be without Victor Wembanyama (knee) for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, so Cissoko will be available to provide some emergency depth off the bench, though he's not expected to be part of the rotation.
More News
-
Spurs' Sidy Cissoko: Recalled from G League•
-
Spurs' Sidy Cissoko: Scores 15 points Thursday•
-
Spurs' Sidy Cissoko: Listed on Spurs' roster•
-
Spurs' Sidy Cissoko: Not on Sunday's active roster•
-
Spurs' Sidy Cissoko: Ready for SL after minor surgery•
-
Spurs' Sidy Cissoko: Sets multiple career highs•