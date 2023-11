The Spurs recalled Cissoko from the G League's Austin Spurs ahead of Sunday's game against Toronto, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Cissoko will join San Antonio to provide some extra depth off the bench while Devin Vassell (groin) sits out Sunday's contest. A 19-year-old rookie, Cissoko has yet to make his NBA debut and likely won't see the floor Sunday while the game is competitive.