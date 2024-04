Cissoko closed Tuesday's 102-87 win over the Grizzlies with 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes.

Cissoko set multiple career highs and eclipsed 20 minutes for the first time Tuesday. With the regular season winding down, the Spurs could continue to give the rookie more opportunities to showcase his talents.