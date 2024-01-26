site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Sidy Cissoko: To remain sidelined Friday
RotoWire Staff
Cissoko (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Cissoko hasn't yet suited up this month due to his ankle injury. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return.
