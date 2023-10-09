Cissoko will start the 2023-24 campaign in the G League with the Austin Spurs, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Cissoko played for the G League Ignite last season and impressed enough to get drafted by the Spurs in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. However, the 19-year-old is still a raw prospect and will need to continue to develop at the G League level. "He needs to play," head coach Greg Popovich said Monday, and it's unlikely Cissoko will be able to carve out minutes for a new-look Spurs squad that is hoping to compete for a playoff spot this year.