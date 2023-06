Rice and the Spurs agreed on a two-way contract following Thursday's NBA Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After redshirting his freshman year at New Mexico State in 2017-18, Rice played four years at the university before moving on to Texas for his final year in 2022-23. He was given the Big 12 Sixth Man Award and named to the All-Big 12 Third Team. In 25.2 minutes per game, he averaged 13.0 points on 46/37/86 shooting, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.