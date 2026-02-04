Umude ended with 25 points (8-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 104-93 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Umude matched the game-high scoring output, leading the Austin Spurs to victory with his sixth effort of at least 25 points on the campaign. The two-way player made his first NBA appearance of 2025-26 in a two-minute cameo during the San Antonio's win over the Magic on Sunday, but Umude remains set to see most of his action in the G League.