Umude agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Spurs on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Umude will compete for a spot on the Spurs' regular-season roster on a non-guaranteed deal. The 26-year-old swingman spent the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way deal with Milwaukee, averaging just 3.9 minutes per game in 22 regular-season appearances. Over 13 outings with the G League's Wisconsin Herd, he averaged 17.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.9 minutes per game.