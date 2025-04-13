Castle produced 20 points (5-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 125-118 win over Toronto.

Castle didn't have the most efficient day, but he managed to lead the Spurs' starters in scoring and rebounds and finished tied with Chris Paul for most assists. Castle started in the Spurs' final 18 games of the regular season, and over that span the rookie first-round pick averaged 19.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals over 30.8 minutes per contest.