Castle (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Pistons, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

Castle is coming off a 15-point performance in Sunday's win against the Raptors, despite dealing with a right knee issue. The rookie is averaging 14.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 42.8 percent from the floor and 28.7 percent from beyond the arc.