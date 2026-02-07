Spurs' Stephon Castle: Back in starting lineup Saturday
Castle is in the Spurs' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Saturday.
Castle made his first appearance off San Antonio's bench in Thursday's contest against Dallas, but he still made an impact in a reserve role as he finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals over 22 minutes. The second-year pro will return to the Spurs' starting lineup for Saturday's rematch while Harrison Barnes comes off the bench.