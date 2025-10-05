Castle banged his knee in a scrimmage Monday but is expected to be fine, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Castle went to the locker room during the scrimmage but is expected to be available for Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat. The 2024-25 Rookie of the Year started 47 of his 81 regular-season appearances last season, during which he averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 26.7 minutes per game.