Castle tallied 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and three steals over 28 minutes during the Spurs' 122-106 win over the Mavericks on Saturday.

Castle set the tone early for the Spurs with nine points in the first quarter before adding another eight points in the third. He finished tied for the third-most points on San Antonio, and his eight dimes were second behind De'Aaron Fox (nine). Castle is averaging 19.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals through the first three games of the regular season.