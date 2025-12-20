Castle recorded 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during the Spurs' 126-98 win over the Hawks on Friday.

Castle and the rest of the Spurs' main rotation were able to sit for most of the fourth quarter thanks to the large lead they built up through the first three frames. He led the Spurs with seven assists, which were his most in a regular-season game since Nov. 12 against the Warriors (10). Since returning from a nine-game absence due to a left hip flexor strain, Castle has averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 threes over 26.5 minutes per game.