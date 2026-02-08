Castle finished with 40 points (15-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Saturday's 138-125 victory over the Mavericks.

Castle returned to the Spurs' starting lineup Saturday after coming off the bench on Thursday's contest against Dallas. The second-year pro put on a dominant display, dropping a career-high 40 points while leading his team in rebounds and assists en route to the second triple-double of his career. Per the Associated Press, Castle joins Hall of Fame center David Robinson as the only Spurs in franchise history to record a 40-point triple-double.