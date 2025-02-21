Castle recorded 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals over 26 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 120-109 win over the Suns.

After a strong all-around showing during All-Star Weekend, Castle kept his momentum going by recording his first career double-double when the Spurs' schedule resumed. The fourth overall pick in the 2024 Draft lost his starting spot when De'Aaron Fox arrived from Sacramento, but Castle could be leaned on more heavily from the second unit with Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) out for the rest of the season, and his length in the backcourt could be very valuable as San Antonio shifts to more small-ball lineups. In six games off the bench, Castle has averaged 17.5 points, 4.0 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 threes in 25.0 minutes a contest.