Castle had 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 121-110 victory over the Rockets.

Castle has been struggling from an efficiency standpoint over the past two games, going 8-23 from the floor and 1-9 from the perimeter, but he should bust out of his shooting funk soon enough. He also committed five turnovers in this game, and turnovers have been a season-long issue, but he's still delivering in the counting stats. Through his first eight games of the year, Castle has provided averages of 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.3 triples and 2.0 steals per game.